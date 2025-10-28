Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Medchat•ai Deploy AI to Scale Affordable Medication Access

AI customer care agents enable pharmaceutical disruptor to scale customer support while maintaining industry-leading affordability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medchat•ai, a leader in AI-powered healthcare automation, and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs Company, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance customer support and accelerate consumers' access to safe, affordable medicines. The collaboration introduces AI customer care agents that deliver instant, personalized support for pricing questions, order status, real-time delivery tracking, and more.

"We're excited to partner with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, a company that shares our commitment to transparency, affordability, and patient-centric care," said Matt Yagey, CEO of Medchat•ai. "Together, we're making it easier for patients to get the answers and medications they need, faster than ever before."

With these new AI customer care agents, Cost Plus Drugs can serve exponentially more patients without adding overhead costs — directly supporting their mission to provide medications at transparent, cost-plus pricing. By automating everything from common questions to pricing, shipping, and tracking, the partnership allows Cost Plus Drugs to maintain rock-bottom prices while scaling to reach millions of Americans who have been priced out of essential medications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Medchat•ai in our mission to make prescription drugs more accessible and affordable for consumers," said Dr. Alex Oshmyansky, co-founder and CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs. "At Cost Plus Drugs, our commitment to transparent drug pricing has always been at the core of everything we do, and with partners like Medchat•ai, we are now able to bring a level of support to consumers that matches our mission."

This partnership represents a broader shift in healthcare technology, where AI enables both better patient experiences and more efficient operating models.

About Medchat•ai

Medchat•ai partners with healthcare organizations to build better, more human patient experiences with AI. Our mission is to transform healthcare by enabling organizations to deliver instant, personalized support across the entire patient journey, from initial questions through treatment and follow-up care, while delivering measurable business impact at scale.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (MCCPDC) is fundamentally changing the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation (PBC), our social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. We've built a vertically-integrated supply chain to transparently charge a standard markup on every drug we sell.

