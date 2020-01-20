Mark Cuban Invests in Food Allergy Prevention Company Ready, Set, Food! After Shark Tank Appearance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, Set, Food!, a leader in all-natural food allergy prevention products for babies, announced today that "Shark" investor, Mark Cuban, has invested $350,000 in the company after their appearance on ABC's Shark Tank which aired on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Cuban, who is known for his skepticism towards health companies that appear on Shark Tank, partnered with Ready, Set, Food! because of the indisputable science supporting the company's approach to make early allergen introduction easy for families everywhere.

"Food allergies are a growing problem across the world. I'm excited to partner with Ready, Set, Food! to start to reverse this growing epidemic and make families lives better," said Cuban.

Ready, Set, Food! was developed by an all-star team of physicians , and advised by leading experts in allergy research, including Dr. Gary Rachelefsky, the past president of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, and Dr. Jonathan Spergel, Chief of Allergy at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The system gradually introduces infants to peanuts, eggs, and milk—the top three childhood food allergens—to significantly lower their risk of developing a food allergy. The easy-to-use and all-natural daily dietary supplement helps reduce the risk of developing the top three food allergies by up to 80%. It is the only sequential and stepwise approach to early allergen introduction that follows proven clinical study results , mixes easily with breastmilk and/or formula, is organic and non-GMO, and doesn't contain added sugar or any additives.

"For early food allergen introduction to be protective, infants need regular exposure to the allergen for many months," said Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan, Co-Founder and Chief Allergist for Ready, Set, Food! "It's important to remember that all babies are at risk of developing food allergies, and there is a window of time to act. Ready, Set, Food! makes it easy to provide safe and sustained exposure to the top three food allergens, which is the best way to reduce a baby's risk of developing food allergies."

"I recommend early and sustained allergen introduction for all babies," said Dr. Jonathan Spergel, Chief of Allergy Section at CHOP (Children's Hospital of Philadelphia).

Ready, Set, Food! was founded by Daniel Zakowski and Dr. Andrew Leitner in May 2018 after Dr. Leitner's son and Zakowski's nephew, Abe, suffered an allergic reaction to peanut butter before he was one year old. After further testing, they learned that Abe was also allergic to eggs and dairy. This experience resulted in a passionate mission to help families reduce the risk of developing food allergies before they start.

"Mark Cuban's decision to invest in Ready, Set, Food! is a validating moment for our company and we look forward to working together to make food allergy prevention easy for everyone," said Daniel Zakowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Ready, Set, Food!. "Our company was founded to provide the peace of mind parents need when their babies begin the introduction of allergenic foods like peanuts."

Ready, Set, Food! has raised over $2.75 million in funding to date, secured the support of over 500 pediatricians and allergists who recommend the system in their practices, and given over 10,000 families the best chance at an allergy-free future. For more information or to purchase Ready, Set, Food!'s unique solution to common childhood food allergies, please visit readysetfood.com, or visit the company store on Amazon .

About Ready, Set, Food!:

Founded by a team of physicians, leading medical experts, and parents, Ready, Set, Food! is a groundbreaking solution to childhood food allergy prevention, making it easy for families everywhere to significantly reduce the risk of developing food allergies. Currently, more than 500 pediatricians and allergists recommend Ready, Set, Food!'s evidence-based approach to early allergen introduction in their practices. Although food allergies are on the rise, Ready, Set, Food!'s goal is to help reverse that trend and give families everywhere a head start towards an allergy-free future. For more information on Ready, Set, Food!, visit www.readysetfood.com and follow them on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

