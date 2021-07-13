Mark DeBroeck Joins WireWheel as Chief Revenue Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WireWheel , a leader in data privacy technology, today announced Mark DeBroeck has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Mr. DeBroeck will oversee the entire customer-facing organization of sales, alliances, marketing, customer success and professional services.

Mr. DeBroeck has worked in customer-facing roles within the technology sector across his entire career in leadership positions at both very large enterprises and at early-stage startups. His experience includes "green fielding" a sales consultation company, and managing a range of venture capital investments in support of high-tech startups.

"We're pleased to welcome Mark to WireWheel as our CRO and look forward to seeing how he furthers our legacy of providing one-of-a-kind, meaningful value to our partners and clients," said Justin Antonipillai, Founder and CEO of WireWheel. "Mark's diverse and extensive expertise will be vital in the daily practice of our mission to align privacy and data protection teams with software development, data science, security teams and outside advisors to modernize the compliance process."

"With data and consumer privacy on everyone's mind right now, I'm proud to be joining WireWheel at such an exciting time both for the company and for the future of compliance and privacy," commented Mr. DeBroeck. "I'm looking forward to working with Justin and the whole team to exceed their goals as a cloud-based, technology-first platform and the leading solution for privacy, engineering and data governance professionals."

In February, WireWheel announced the Company raised $20 million in Series B funding, which has enabled WireWheel to speed its go-to-market plans and extend its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform's leadership as the only solution built specifically for ease of use by privacy professionals and tailored to the needs of engineering and data governance teams.

About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, Virginia, WireWheel's intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program – including collaboration and vendor risk management – and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the new California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). Learn more at wirewheel.io .

