Mark Delsman, Chief Technology Officer at FalconStor, Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), which provides the world's only hardware-agnostic software platform for comprehensive data management, today announced that Mark Delsman, FalconStor's Chief Technology Officer, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Delsman was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mark Delsman into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mark has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mark will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Delsman will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am excited to join the Forbes Technology Council and have access the peer insights from the community of technology leaders," said Delsman. "With deep experience in enterprise storage and data management, I look forward to contributing and exploring this great network of highly qualified individuals and use this platform to evangelize the need for new advances in enterprise storage and data management technologies to meet the growing compliance, regulatory, and privacy mandates."

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB: FALC) empowers IT professionals to achieve mastery of their data – an organization's most precious asset – so they can responsibly push the boundaries of what's possible in the digital economy. The company's award-winning flagship solution, FalconStor® Data Mastery Platform, is a modern, comprehensive and easy-to-use data mastery software platform that gives IT professionals centralized data management control across all their resources to reduce operational costs, lower risk, and avoid technology compromises. FalconStor's vendor and hardware-agnostic solutions are designed to work with existing investments across complex environments, including legacy data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud, and hybrids.

Founded in 2000, FalconStor is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Our solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. For more information, please visit www.falconstor.com.

