Mark Dunn Named Vice President of Customer Experience at Mindbody

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the hiring of Mark Dunn as Vice President of Customer Experience. Dunn joins the Mindbody team as an accomplished executive with extensive operations experience that is proven to drive business results.

Dunn brings global experience in leading and managing customer service teams, most recently as Vice President of Customer Support at CDK Global –– the largest global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. In his new role, Dunn will lead and manage all aspects of Mindbody's customer experience support teams for the tens of thousands of wellness businesses that use the platform to run, manage and grow their businesses.

"Mark's drive for providing excellent customer support is unmatched, and we're delighted to welcome him to lead Mindbody's customer experience teams," said Kristin Carrico, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Mindbody. "Mark brings a wealth of experience and a track record of innovation to support the entire customer experience that Mindbody, and its customers, will greatly benefit from."

Mindbody's customer experience teams play a vital role in the success of every business Mindbody serves. These teams provide technical support services, including troubleshooting, problem resolution, and maintenance. As well as ensuring Mindbody customers are optimizing the software to its full potential and delivering the best experience for clients. In addition to leading the support teams for Mindbody, Dunn is charged with improving the overall experience for Mindbody customers and supporting a strong, positive employee culture.





"I am thrilled to join Mindbody. To be part of a company that is focused on customer experiences and delivering lifetime value with equal priority on culture is a special combination," said Dunn. "I started using the Mindbody app years ago to focus on improving my own health so to be able to work at the company means a lot to me. The company values and mission align with my personal values. I look forward to learning from the team and partnering across Mindbody to continue delivering best in class service to customers, so they in turn can create exceptional wellness experiences for their clients."

Dunn is a graduate of Eastern Washington University where he completed a Bachelor's degree in marketing and finance. He later obtained a multitude of executive and leadership certifications from the University of Washington and ASU. Dunn currently resides in Washington with his husband.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

SOURCE Mindbody

