MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark E. Kutner, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional as an Internist and Pulmonologist and for his contributions to the healthcare field.

Dr. Kutner earned a medical degree from the SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine in 1983. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in 1986 and completed fellowship training in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Medical Center in 1988.

The doctor is board-certified in both pulmonary disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). According to Dr. Kutner, the ABIM is a physician-led non-profit independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Kutner works with PrimeHealth Physicians and serves patients at his office in Miami, FL. The doctor notes that the mission of PrimeHealth Physicians is to proactively meet the primary care needs of the patients in their community as the healthcare environment undergoes tremendous change. PrimeHealth Physicians deliver coordinated and high-quality services cost-effectively by partnering directly with third-party insurers and other healthcare service providers including home health agencies diagnostic centers pharmacies and hospitals.

Dr. Kutner has been in practice since 1988 and has been with PrimeHealth Physicians since its inception about nine years ago. He explains that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases involving the respiratory tract. According to Dr. Kutner, a pulmonologist is an internal medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and diseases that affect the lungs, bronchial tubes, and the respiratory system, including the nose, pharynx, and throat.

Dr. Kutner has been recognized as the Patients' Choice Award (2020, 2018); Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2020, 2018); On-Time Doctor Award (2020); and the Coral Gables Magazine Top Doctor Award (2019), as well as a Vitals Preferred Provider.

Dr. Kutner chose to pursue healthcare as his profession even though he comes from a family who works in the finance industry. He notes that he focuses more on internal medicine these days rather than pulmonology. The doctor credits his success to hard work and not taking any shortcuts.

In his spare time, the doctor enjoys boating, fishing, scuba diving, and going on cruises.

For more information, visit www.phpmds.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

