Mark F. Blake, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark F. Blake, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Top Cosmetic Surgeon for the accomplishments he has accrued as a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon at the Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery.

Along with his responsibilities as a Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Blake is the Medical Director of the Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery, Laser Centers of Wisconsin, L'image Skin Spa, and the Founder of the Contour Weight Loss Program.

With over 13 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr. Blake specializes in cosmetic surgery, including face/necklift, eyelid surgery, brow lift, rhinoplasty, laser resurfacing, fat transfer, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, male breast reduction, abdominoplasty, liposuction, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Blake earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Saint Eustatius School of Medicine.

Dr. Blake is a Board Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon.. Additionally, he received Advanced Training in Botox and Fillers, Advanced Training in Microvascular Surgery, Advanced Training in Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Basic Life Support (BLS).

Throughout his professional development, Dr. Blake has been an active Member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He has also been an active participant in collaboration with Youth Chef Academy and the Milwaukee Boys and Girls Clubs to promote healthy eating in an effort to reduce childhood obesity in Milwaukee. He has participated in the "Loose the tattoos program", a non-profit organization to help at risk youths remove gang related tattoos. Dr. Blake also volunteers his time internationally in partnership with the F.A.C.E. foundation, performing cleft lip and palate surgery. Dr. Blake serves on the Breast Cancer Showhouse Scientific Review Committee.

In recognition of his career accolades, Dr. Blake is the recipient of many awards such as the 2013 America's Top Plastic Surgeons – Consumers' Research Council of America; 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 Most Compassionate Doctor Award; 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 Patients' Choice Award; 2012, 2013, 2018 Top Doctor – Castle Connolly; 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 On-Time Doctor Award; 2014 Top 10 Doctor Greater Milwaukee Area; 2014 Top 10 Doctor – Wisconsin; and 2014, 2015 Milwaukee Magazine Top Doctor; and Shepherd Express Best Of Milwaukee – Best Cosmetic Surgeon.

In his free time, Dr. Blake enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and playing golf. Dr. Blake would like to thank his family for their love and support. He dedicates this recognition to his wife, Maria, and his children, Gabriella and Mateo.

For more information, please visit www.clinicofcosmeticsurgery.com

