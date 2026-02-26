Mark Farrah Associates Analyzed the 2024 Medical Loss Ratio and Rebates Results

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates, www.markfarrah.com, summarized key findings from the 2024 MLR report released by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The Affordable Care Act's (ACA) MLR provision requires health insurers who fail to spend specified percentages of their health care premium income to pay rebates to their customers. The goal of this provision is to curb growth in health care premiums while ensuring that plans are adequately covering healthcare expenses. This brief focused on health plan performance as it relates to the 2024 Medical Loss Ratio, and the related rebates subsequently due to consumers.

Key highlights include:

In 2024, rebates increased significantly to $1.64 billion, benefiting 8.6 million customers, equating to approximately $192 per beneficiary.

For 2024, Alabama led the country with nearly $182 million in MLR rebates, 2.23% of adjusted premiums.

2024 MLR rebates paid for the Individual segment were $$1.18 billion, which is .74% of the $159 billion collected in premiums.

MLR Rebates for the Small Group segment in 2024 were $274 million, or 0.37% of the $74 billion segment premiums.

2024 MLR rebates for the $276 billion Large Group segment were $186 million.





