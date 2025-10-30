Mark Farrah Associates Assessed the 2026 Competitive Medicare Advantage Market

CANONSBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis presenting a brief assessment of the 2026 Medicare market landscape. MFA used plan information detail presented in Medicare Benefits Analyzer™, a subscription based dataset providing customers easy access to competitive Medicare.gov benefits data and Star Quality Ratings. With the 2026 Annual Election Period (AEP) well underway, health plans invested in Medicare Advantage (MA) business have been eagerly marketing their products to attract more seniors.

Highlights include:

MFA reported 5,565 distinct MA plan offerings are in the market lineup for the current 2026 AEP. This includes MA plans, Medicare Advantage with prescription drug plans (MAPDs), Medicare/Medicaid plans (MMPs), and Special Needs Plans (SNPs).

367 stand-alone Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs) are being offered for 2026, a decrease from the 474 plan offerings in 2025.

Approximately 89% of MA plans include Part D benefits.

69% of MA plans (excluding SNPs) are available at the under $2-plan premium level.

