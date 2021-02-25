Mark Fenton Named Head of OSINT Intelligence Division at Haywood Hunt & Associates Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haywood Hunt and Associates Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Fenton to lead their OSINT Intelligence Division.

As a 28 year veteran of the Vancouver Police Department with 12 years spent in the Technological Crimes Unit, Mark recovered approximately $600 million in compromised financial data. He has provided crucial intelligence in relation to a number of high profile data breaches across North America, which resulted in the successful arrests of a number of global suspects.

As well as assisting municipal law enforcement agencies across Canada and the United States, Mark also worked closely with the RCMP, the FBI, the United States Secret Service, the United States Postal Inspectors and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria. Mark has also assisted the top 7 financial institutions in Canada, a number of large U.S banks and the 4 main North American credit card companies in recovering millions of dollars' worth of compromised data.

Mark was considered the departmental in-house expert at the Vancouver Police Department, regarding the Internet and was the only departmental trainer for Internet Investigations. He was responsible for the implementation and training of all investigative sections on how to use the Internet as both a research and investigative tool. This included both overt and covert investigations. Mark is also a sessional instructor at the Justice Institute of BC, where he teaches Internet Investigative courses.

Mark will be instrumental in the expansion and overall management of Haywood Hunt's new OSINT Intelligence division. OSINT or Open Sources for Intelligence is a vast, complex and ever-changing network, which involves traditional media, web-based communities, social networks, public data, professional and academic digital sources, geospatial methods and the deep web.

These investigative methods are becoming invaluable to investigators as intelligence analysts are able to uncover information using methods that were once thought impossible.

At Haywood Hunt OSINT is often critical in the collection, collation and analysis of evidence allowing them to offer intelligence that is beyond the scope and capabilities of the vast majority of private investigation agencies. All of their methods are legally sound and utilizes processes that the courts will accept.

For more information on Haywood Hunt's OSINT Intelligence Division, please call 1-877-646-7878 or visit their website at https://www.haywoodhunt.ca/.

Media Contact:

Michael Smith

Phone: (416) 253-7878

Email: [email protected]

