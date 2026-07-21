Mark Foods Acquires Endeavor Seafood

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Foods announced today it has acquired Endeavor Seafood, a Newport, Rhode Island-based importer and marketer of quality frozen seafood products. This acquisition represents the next step in the partnership between Mark Foods and Endeavor Seafood, a relationship that was formalized with Mark Foods' equity investment in Endeavor in 2021. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Mark Foods will welcome the Endeavor Seafood team and fully integrate the Endeavor business into its operations. Mark Foods is proud to add these talented individuals to its team and to continue to expand its seafood offerings.

Endeavor Seafood was established in 2001 by Mike Bush, Todd Clark, and George Souza, three long-time seafood supply chain professionals. Having held senior seafood sourcing positions with some of the top food companies in the country, the founders of Endeavor have a strong understanding of the important needs of its customers, such as strict product specification compliance, continuity of supply, sustainability, and on-time deliveries.

Mike Bush and Todd Clark will continue with Mark Foods, bringing their expertise and relationships to the combined organization. George Souza's planned retirement coincides with the transaction. However, he has agreed to continue serving Mark Foods in an advisory capacity.

"We are pleased to welcome the Endeavor Seafood team to Mark Foods. Since our initial investment in 2021, we have seen firsthand the talent, dedication, and quality this team brings. Fully integrating the business was a natural next step that will allow Mark Foods to better serve our customers and continue to expand our seafood offerings," noted Barry Markman, CEO, Mark Foods.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic investments undertaken by Mark Foods over the last several years as the company has grown to become a leading global seafood supplier. These investments include Bristol Seafood (2025), Arista Industries' Seafood Division (2023), and Openwater Seafoods (2021).

About Mark Foods

Founded in 2002, Mark Foods is a leading U.S. importer, processor, and marketer of premium seafood products, generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The company sources seafood from many of the world's premier fisheries and aquaculture producers through long-standing global supply partnerships, providing customers with consistent access to high-quality products and reliable supply.

Mark Foods serves a diversified customer base across retail, foodservice, and wholesale distribution throughout the United States. Through its value-added production facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Maine, the company processes more than 20 million pounds of premium seafood annually, delivering customized solutions for leading retailers, national restaurant chains, and foodservice distributors.

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SOURCE Mark Foods