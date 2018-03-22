Mark Foster Named President of Trice Medical

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trice Medical today announced the appointment of Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Chief Commercialization Officer, Mark Foster as President and CCO. Mr. Foster will retain his role as Chief Commercialization Officer and assume the duties and responsibilities of President from Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Sr., who will remain the Company's CEO.

"Mark has demonstrated tremendous leadership and management skills," stated Jeffrey F. O'Donnell, Sr., Trice's CEO. "Our Board of Directors admires his ability to execute and motivate teams to success. Mark will assume the role of President of the organization worldwide. I am looking forward to working with Mark to continue building the value of Trice Medical."

Foster joined Trice in 2016, serving as VP of WW Sales and CCO. In that role, Foster led the Company's product commercialization and sales worldwide, working closely with the product development, operations, sales, and marketing teams to solidify Trice Medical's position as a leader in the orthopedic industry.

"I am honored and energized for the opportunity to further shape the direction of the organization. Trice has developed a dynamic imaging system that can deliver instant answers to patients, payors, and providers. It's rare to find a platform that can bring value to all three of those stakeholders. The mi-eye two allows patients to get a dynamic evaluation of their knee or shoulder in an office setting, and to have their injections delivered under direct visualization, ensuring accurate placement. I'm looking forward to working with our team to find even more ways to deliver products that excite our customers," said Foster.

Prior to Trice, Foster spent eight years with Smith & Nephew, a global medical technology company. His last position with Smith & Nephew was Vice President, U.S. Sports Medicine in the Advanced Surgical Device Division. Earlier in his career, Foster spent eight years with Boston Scientific in several different leadership roles. He started his healthcare career with Smith Kline Beecham. He holds a B.A. from the University of Richmond.

About Trice Medical

Trice Medical was founded to fundamentally improve orthopedic diagnostics for the patient and the physician by providing instant answers. Trice has pioneered fully integrated camera-enabled technology, the mi-eye 2, which provides a clinical solution optimized for the physician's office. Trice Medical's mission is to provide more immediate and definitive patient care, eliminating the false reads associated with current indirect modalities and significantly reduce the overall cost to the healthcare system.

