Mark Friedman Joins Frontline Education™ as Chief Marketing Officer

"The chief marketing officer is critical to the future success of Frontline Education as we continue to scale the company, growing our portfolio and our brand," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "We are excited for Mark Friedman to bring his broad expertise and client-centric approach to Frontline, enhancing our go-to-market initiatives with a proactive strategy that provides tangible value to our clients."

Prior to joining Frontline Education, Friedman served as SVP, Global Customer Success for Genesys, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for SoundBite Communications, President & CEO of Peppercoin and VP of Global Marketing for Lucent/Kenan Systems. In these various positions and throughout his career, Friedman has explored the organic integrations between marketing, customer success, and other customer-facing functions.

"I am thrilled to join a rapidly growing company that is focused on serving and supporting K-12 education," said Mark Friedman, CMO of Frontline Education. "I had wonderful opportunities throughout my schooling with educators who stepped in and helped me become who I am today. Through my work at Frontline Education, I look forward to giving back to the education community that gave so much to me."

Mark Friedman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Management & Technology program, holding a BS in Finance from The Wharton School and BS in Systems Science Engineering from The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He also earned an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, with concentrations in Corporate Strategy and Marketing.

Friedman will lead marketing and business development strategies to ensure that the needs and challenges faced by educators are understood and translated into approaches that bring additional value to the education market.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software and services purpose-built for K-12 to support the growth of people and optimize the management of processes. With solutions for human capital management, student management, and business operations, Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights for greater efficiency, productivity, and performance resulting in more time for initiatives that matter to the education community.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools, millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Naperville, IL; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; New York, NY; Rockville Centre, NY; Brecksville, OH; Austin, TX and Plano, TX as well as a growing remote workforce.

