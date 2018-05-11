Mark Goldhar Joins Civilized Worldwide Inc. As Chief Financial Officer

"I've been in a senior financial role raising capital and providing strategic advice for startups in the finance, digital media and cannabis industries," says Goldhar. "I'm a strong supporter of the work Civilized is doing and look forward to bringing my knowledge to bear on its current growth trajectory."

Goldhar was the chief financial officer for Robinson's Cannabis, a licensed cannabis producer of dried cannabis for medical use. He raised millions of dollars in debt financing for the company and helped secure its recent acquisition by Cannabis Wheaton. He is also financial advisor for Panag Pharma, a Canadian based bio-tech company developing cannabinoid-based, non-addictive, over-the-counter topical pain cream for the treatment of pain and inflammation.

"As a strong financial leader, Mark's focus is on the big picture and his experience in both the finance and cannabis industries is a winning combination," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "We're in a growth stage, and Mark will be driving strategic initiatives as the business scales. We'll be leveraging his deep understanding of successfully growing businesses in this market."

Goldhar is a chartered accountant and partner of Cambridge Accounting Services of Halifax, N.S. He has 15 years of comprehensive experience in business planning, accounting and taxation, and corporate finance. He has worked as chief financial officer in a wide range of industries including technology, finance brokerage, natural resources and marketing.

Born and raised in Toronto, he attended Dalhousie University in Halifax and began his accounting career at Grant Thornton.

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios, a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space, and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the first-ever World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 to 12, 2018. For more information, visit: civilized.life.

