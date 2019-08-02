Mark Gordon Elected Vice President and General Manager, Thermal Management Systems

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Mark Gordon as Vice President and General Manager of AMETEK's Thermal Management Systems division.

"I am pleased to announce that Mark has rejoined AMETEK," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Mark's extensive industry background and his prior experience within our aerospace and defense business will help drive continued growth for our Thermal Management Systems business."

Mark rejoins AMETEK after serving three years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC. Prior to that, he was Vice President and General Manager of AMETEK's Measurement & Power Systems (MPS) division. Before then, Mark held positions with increasing responsibilities at United Technologies, Smiths Group, Amphenol, ABB Group and Schneider Electric.

Mark holds a Master of Arts degree from Harvard University, a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

