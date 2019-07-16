Mark Gruzin Joins Frontline Education as Chief Executive Officer

MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education, a leader in school administration software that enables the proactive management of human capital, business operations and special education, today announced that Mark Gruzin has joined the Frontline executive leadership team as Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Gruzin will be responsible for Frontline's core strategy and vision, leading the organization in their service of the K-12 education community. Gruzin will also serve as a member of the Board of Directors for Frontline Education.

Gruzin comes to Frontline Education from Blackboard, a global educational technology company, where he served as president of global markets. Prior to his work with Blackboard, Gruzin held multiple executive roles in IBM's software group. As an active member of the special needs community, Gruzin also served on the Board of Directors for the National Fragile X Foundation and is a Special Olympics Coach.

"This role provides the opportunity to have a lasting impact on our clients in the education community through the solutions and services we provide. I am excited to build upon the vital work that Frontline Education is doing to support and strengthen educational organizations across the country," said Gruzin. "As a special needs advocate and parent, I feel especially aligned to the Frontline mission and have a deep first-hand appreciation for the important value that innovative technology solutions can provide to support programs and processes, to drive better outcomes for K-12 students, teachers, parents and administrators."

Gruzin joins recent additions to Frontline's executive leadership team including, Chief Product Officer, Kevin Haugh and Chief Client Success Officer, Garland Hall. The additional leadership roles represent Frontline's commitment to providing effective solutions and services designed to support the strategies, programs and people within the K-12 education community.

"Frontline Education continues to build towards the future, for the thousands of K-12 education clients that it serves," said Charles Goodman, Frontline Education's Chairman of the Board. "Having strong and focused leadership is an integral part of the growth plan and we have enormous trust and belief in all that Mark Gruzin can accomplish on behalf of the K-12 community as the leader of this organization."

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, Texas.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com

