Mark Hamill & Rosario Dawson Join Christopher Sarandon, Horror Icon Tom Holland, and the Original Cast For a Live Reading of "Fright Night" On The Table Read Podcast

"Fright Night" is a special episode in the second season of the Table Read Podcast, now available on all audio platforms.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest Media's Table Read , an award-winning podcast and top charter on Apple Podcasts and Realm partner, debuted its special episode today featuring the cast of the 1985 horror classic "Fright Night" with special guests Mark Hamill and Rosario Dawson. "Fright Night," a 1985 American supernatural horror film written and directed by Tom Holland, follows the story of teenager Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale) who discovers his neighbor Jerry Dandrige is a vampire and seeks assistance from a TV show host turned vampire hunter to stop Jerry's reign of terror.

Table Read Podcast – Fright Night Live

Cast included:

Chris Sarandon as Jerry Dandrige

as William Ragsdale as Charley Brewster

as Charley Brewster Amanda Bearse as Amy Peterson

as Stephen Geoffreys as Evil Ed Thompson

as Evil Ed Thompson Rosario Dawson as Miss Nina & others

as & others Art Evens as Detective Lennox

as Detective Lennox Dorothy Fielding

Jonathan Stark

In addition to the distinguished cast, special guest Mark Hamill assumed the iconic role of vampire hunter Peter Vincent, originally portrayed by the late Roddy McDowall. The live reading took place under the direction of legendary genre director Tom Holland and was produced by Manifest Media's Shaan Sharma, Mark Knell, and Jack Levy.

Director Tom Holland expressed his enthusiasm stating, "Bringing the original Fright Night cast back together with some very special guests for a reading of the film's script on the Table Read Podcast has been an incredible experience. For the first time, we've reunited the original cast of this iconic masterpiece, bringing friends and creators together to celebrate both the past and the future. This is more than just a reunion—it's a celebration of a beloved work enhanced by esteemed community members who elevate the experience even further. Manifest Media's team has captivated audiences for the past year, consistently ranking in the top 10. I'm confident that this new project will not only delight our loyal listeners but also attract a whole new audience eager to experience the magic of Fright Night."

Mark Hamill, equally thrilled about his involvement, commented, "I'm really looking forward to the episode, not only because of my love of Fright Night, but for the chance to play Peter Vincent & honor the legacy of the great Roddy MacDowall. I shared a dressing room with Roddy while doing a TV movie called Earth Angel & I'll never forget his wit, charm & kindness, not to mention his memories of the Golden Age of Hollywood. I will treasure my experience with him forever & am humbled to join the wonderful original cast for this unique event."

Christopher Sarandon added, "This 'Fright Night' table read is, in many ways, a dream come true. While we cast members have remained close friends for years since the original shooting of the movie, the idea of sitting down and re-creating our work on this iconic and enduring work by writer/Director Tom Holland is almost too good to be true."

For further details, please visit https://www.tablereadpodcast.com.

About Table Read:

Table Read is a hit podcast that brings unproduced and notable scripts to life through high-quality scoring and performances from established actors, comedians, musicians, and influencers. Produced by Manifest Media Productions, Table Read has spent Fifty-Seven consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the Apple Fiction Chart, reaching as high as number one and 5 Million + Downloads. The show is the brainchild of producers Mark Knell, Jack Levy, and Shaan Sharma, who is currently starring in the international hit drama TV series "The Chosen."

Since its debut, Table Read has experienced unparalleled success in the podcasting world. Table Read's innovative concept has received 25+ awards, ovations, and widespread acclaim.

About Manifest Media

Manifest Media is an innovative and forward-thinking company revolutionizing podcasting by partnering with established content creators from various industries, including film, television, sports, and publishing, to develop emotionally engaging content that captivates audiences. Founded by industry veterans Mark Knell and Jack Levy, Manifest Media has worked with the best in the business, from award-winning writers to Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers, Oscar and Emmy winners, influencers, and rising stars, to produce content that leaves a lasting impression on our listeners and the entertainment market.

SOURCE Manifest Media