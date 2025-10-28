Mark Hanson, Black Buffalo Co-Founder and President, honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at the 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has recognized Mark Hanson, Co-Founder and President of Black Buffalo Inc., as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs Builders and Innovators Summit 2025

Goldman Sachs selected leaders from multiple industries for the two-day event focused on building enduring companies and advancing innovation. Hanson's selection follows Black Buffalo's recent milestones, including expanded national retail distribution, continued growth of its Herd Rewards loyalty program, and sustained investment in R&D and compliance to serve age 21+ adult consumers of nicotine and tobacco.

"We are pleased to recognize Mark as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, "Under Mark's leadership, the Black Buffalo team has not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about building the next generation of businesses."

"I am deeply honored to be named among Goldman Sachs' Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs," said Hanson, "This award is a reflection of the Black Buffalo team's tireless dedication to excellence, foundational commitment to compliance, and relentless pursuit to deliver innovative products to our adult consumers."

Now in its 14th year, the Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Black Buffalo



Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 4-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2025), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denial orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

