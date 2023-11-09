Mark Hauser and Hauser Private Equity Announce Thirteen Of Its Fund Investments Named To Inc. Magazine's "2023 Founder-Friendly Investors"

CINCINNATI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Hauser and Hauser Private Equity are pleased to announce that thirteen of its fund investments were named to Inc. Magazine's "2023 Founder-Friendly Investors," which honors private equity firms with best-in-class records for successfully partnering with entrepreneurs, founders, and family-led businesses.

"All of our co-investments in 2023 included founder or management rollover," said Mark Hauser, founder and co-managing partner of Hauser Private Equity . "We specifically invest in funds with managers who have specific industry experience and we prefer founders and management who retain equity in our co-investments."

Hauser Private Equity manages five private equity funds and has invested with 13 fund managers who made this year's Inc. list, including Clearlake, Kinderhook, North Castle, Revelstoke, Spanos Barber Jesse, Shore Capital, and Vesey Street. Ten of its managers were named to the list for 2022.

"We've invested with many of these fund managers across multiple funds, which shows the strength in the partnership approach to investing with founders," Hauser said. According to PitchBook data, Hauser Private Equity has made four or more investments each to funds and co-investments with Clearlake, NorthCastle, Revelstoke, SBJ, and Shore Capital.

"Now, more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"This recognition by Inc. reinforces our mission to partner with family and founder-owned businesses, enabling them to reach new heights while preserving the unique legacies they've built," says Tom Barber, Managing Director at SBJ.

About Hauser Private Equity

Hauser Private Equity, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, is focused on fund investments and co-investments within the middle market, inclusive of Healthcare, Business Services, Tech-enabled Services, Industrials, and Consumer Goods. HPE targets funds between $250M and $2B in size, with managers showing successful track records in their dedicated areas of expertise. The HPE funds are committed to over 45 private equity fund managers across the country and co-invest exclusively in control buyout deals led by existing GPs. The firm was founded in 2008 by Mark Hauser , following the success of multiple private investment partnerships and merchant banking transactions.

About Inc.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023 . The October 2023 issue of Inc. Magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands now.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based on their investments and founder references. Hauser is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Hauser's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser, such as Hauser. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

