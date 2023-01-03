Mark Hayes Joins Breakwater Strategy as Partner

Hire significantly expands the firm's Capital Markets expertise, capabilities and range of client solutions

WASHINGTON and HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakwater Strategy –– a leading strategic communications and insights consultancy –– announced today that Mark Hayes has joined the firm as Partner, significantly expanding the firm's range of client solutions, particularly in its Capital Markets expertise and capabilities.

Hayes brings decades of leadership experience identifying, designing and executing transformational strategies that significantly elevate both business and capital markets performance to Breakwater. He will work with public corporations, private companies, investment partnerships, private equity and non-profit clients to deliver across the full range of foresight and insight driven advisory and strategic communication solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Breakwater Strategy CEO Arik Ben-Zvi said, "Breakwater Strategy operates at the increasingly complex intersection of business strategy, public policy, media, and the capital markets. With the addition of Mark to our fast-growing team, we are gaining invaluable insight and expertise, along with a proven leader to help us chart a path toward creating ever greater value for our clients and ever more exciting opportunities for our people."

Commenting on the new role, Mark Hayes said, "I am honored to join Breakwater. Our team has decades of experience in the halls of government, corporate boardrooms, and on the front lines of the issues and debates that shape our world. Breakwater's unique perspective, holistic and integrated approach, and team of highly innovative and original thinkers is what enables us to help our clients navigate complexity in those critical moments that make or break reputations. I look forward to working with my Breakwater colleagues and our current and future clients to elevate their value."

Prior to joining Breakwater, Mark was the Executive Vice President and Chief Client Officer of a global capital markets advisory firm. Earlier in his career, Mark held leadership roles in strategy, finance, operations, technology and marketing. His work spans across a diverse range of industries, including health insurance, direct delivery healthcare, financial services, and property casualty.

Mark has been an active member of the non-profit community for over two decades. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, where he is a member of the Executive Committee and Chair of the Governance Committee.

About Breakwater Strategy

Breakwater Strategy (BWS) is a boutique strategic communications and insights consultancy focused on navigating change, crisis, and the complex moments that make or break reputations. Breakwater seeks to serve clients looking for world-class strategic counsel in navigating the intersection of business strategy, public policy, capital markets, and the public conversation.

