Mark Heck Joins Suntiva as Vice President of Defense & Intelligence Business Unit

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntiva, a trusted advisor to leaders in achieving critical business transformation outcomes, is proud to announce that Mark Heck has joined its executive leadership team. In his role as Vice President of the Defense & Intelligence business unit, Mark will help the company continue to scale and deliver sustainable technology and workforce solutions to government agencies.

"We are pleased to have Mark join our leadership team," said Dr. Hany Malik, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Mark's depth of experience as a seasoned P&L leader and breadth of experience across solutions and agencies makes him an invaluable asset to not only our clients, but also our staff. His prior successes in strategic planning, marketing and brand awareness, business development, and operations—along with his people-first approach make him a great cultural fit at Suntiva as well."

Prior to joining Suntiva, Mr. Heck held senior leadership positions at Raytheon, Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), BAE Systems, and Harris Corporation. Mark is active across the industry in associations such as the WashingtonExec Cyber Workforce Council, Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), Air Force Association (AFA), Fort Meade Alliance, BWI Business Partnership, Association of the United States Army (AUSA), Cyber, Space, and Intelligence Association (CSIA), National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA), Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), and the Potomac Officers Club.

"I am excited to join the Suntiva team and look forward to helping further broaden and mature their solutions offerings to DoD and IC agencies," said Mark Heck, Vice President at Suntiva. "The people here are brilliant and always work for the good of the customer mission. I am tremendously proud to be associated with a company that has such a stellar reputation for excellence with its customers and partners."

About Suntiva:

Suntiva is a business transformation company serving Federal Government agencies. We are committed to Enabling Smart Government™ by supporting government leaders with Digital, Workforce and Business Process Transformation solutions and services designed to improve performance through people, process and technology in significant, measurable and sustainable ways.

Our solutions and services are built using a multi-disciplinary lens integrating deep and specific domain expertise with information technology, governance and organizational performance, human capital and federal acquisition lifecycle knowledge. We incorporate change management and technology adoption practices throughout the project lifecycle to ensure successful outcomes for the mission and stakeholders.

Embodying great minds and great hearts, we apply our knowledge, experience and passion to collectively help government leaders realize success through more efficient operations and better service delivery. Suntiva is an appraised CMMI Level 3, small disadvantaged business, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

