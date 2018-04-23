Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing

In this role, Hernandez will be focused on lean manufacturing and waste elimination, improving both processes and quality, as well as achieving cost savings throughout the company's plants. Hernandez joins Navistar from McKinsey and Company, where he served as a practice expert in lean for commercial vehicles and transportation, leading lean efforts for manufacturing clients, driving savings and efficiencies.

"Mark brings a wealth of truck manufacturing experience to Navistar. I'm confident that his background in lean manufacturing will help our manufacturing operations continue the lean journey that began under Bill's leadership," said Christman. "I also want to thank Bill for his leadership in driving significant improvements across our manufacturing operations throughout our successful turnaround."

"I'm excited about Navistar's track record of improvement in its manufacturing facilities, and am looking forward to working with the team to build on this strong foundation," said Hernandez.

Prior to joining McKinsey, he spent more than two decades at Daimler Trucks North America, most recently as the general manager for the Mt. Holly, N.C. truck manufacturing plant. Hernandez also served as general manager for Daimler's Cleveland, N.C. and Saltillo, Mexico truck plants, and the director of manufacturing for Daimler's Gaffney, S.C. custom chassis manufacturing facility. Before joining Daimler, Hernandez worked for Corning Incorporated, and prior to Corning, he served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

Hernandez has a bachelor's degree in marine engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a certificate in supply chain management from Pennsylvania State University, a certificate in lean manufacturing from Villanova University, and is a Six Sigma black belt.

