Mark Herron Joins Flagstar Bank as Chief Brand Officer

"We're fortunate to have someone of Mark's breadth and depth of experience take the lead in developing an integrated brand strategy and creating innovative solutions and smart products for our customers," said Reginald Davis, president of Banking for Flagstar. "We look for good things to come with Mark leading us through the digital revolution that is transforming today's financial landscape. He's the right person at the right time."

Herron brings to Flagstar over 25 years of success in leading organizations to improved performance through client satisfaction, strategic alliances and product and operational innovation. He most recently served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for People's United Bank in Bridgeport, Conn., where he was responsible for marketing and digital initiatives and supported all commercial, retail and wealth lines of business. Previously, he held various senior positions in marketing and sales for BB&T in Winston-Salem, N.C. He also served as president and chief executive officer of RBW Marketing in Raleigh, N.C.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $23.2 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 82 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $300 billion of loans representing almost 1.3 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen

Flagstar Bank

(248) 312-6237

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.