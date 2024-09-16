Mark Hudspeth Joins Pretium as Senior Managing Director to Lead Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with over $55 billion in assets under management, today announced the addition of Mark Hudspeth as Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets. In this role, Mr. Hudspeth will be responsible for overseeing capital markets for the firm and working with Pretium leaders to chart the next phase of the firm's strategic growth. He will also be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

Mr. Hudspeth is a seasoned leader with a strong track record of performance in capital markets and real estate finance. He joins Pretium from Blackstone Real Estate, where he was a Managing Director from 2021-2024 and served as Head of U.S. Capital Markets. Prior to Blackstone, he served as an Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets at Vornado Realty Trust. In addition, Mr. Hudspeth spent 15 years at Morgan Stanley as Managing Director and Head of Investment Finance, responsible for all financings, hedging, insurance and investment level tax matters for the Merchant Banking and Real Estate Investing Divisions. He also served as Head of Capital Markets for the U.S Real Estate Investing Division and on numerous investment committees.

"Mark's addition to our senior leadership team demonstrates Pretium's continued growth and momentum as a leading alternative investment firm," said Jonathan Pruzan, President of Pretium. "With the breadth and depth of his experience at the intersection of capital markets and real estate finance, Mark will play an essential role as we pursue opportunities that will shape the next phase of Pretium's evolution and drive value for our investors."

Mr. Hudspeth said, "I am excited to join Pretium at a time of strategic growth. The firm has built an innovative, integrated platform in residential real estate, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in capital markets and real estate finance to contribute to the firm's success."

Mr. Hudspeth graduated from Trinity College with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $55 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across nearly 90 markets in the U.S., and employs approximately 7,000 people across 50 offices, including its New York headquarters, Miami, London, Seoul, and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

