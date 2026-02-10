MARK HYMAN, MD EXPOSES THE FORCES BEHIND AMERICA'S BROKEN FOOD SYSTEM IN FOOD FIX: UNCENSORED, NOW PAIRED WITH A DIGITAL ACTION GUIDE

Expanded with a first-of-its-kind, step-by-step Digital Action Guide, the #1 New York Times bestselling author reveals how corporate power—not health—dictates what we eat, and how we can reclaim our health.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally acclaimed medical doctor and 15-time New York Times best-selling author Mark Hyman, MD, today announced the re-release of Food Fix: Uncensored , a rigorously researched exposé revealing how America's food system has been engineered for profit at the expense of public health. Published by Little, Brown and Company, the book is the fully revised and expanded edition of Dr. Hyman's 2020 bestseller Food Fix , now more urgent, unveiling, and unfiltered than ever. Paired with the book is a first-of-its-kind Digital Action Guide that gives readers practical tools to create change in food and health at the personal, community, and policy level – moving from awareness to impact.

Since Food Fix first came out, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed how chronic disease, compromised food policy, and corporate influence left the U.S. dangerously vulnerable. Despite making up approximately 4% of the world's population, Americans accounted for nearly 16% of global COVID deaths. Now, in 2026, the cultural and political tide has shifted. Food policy reform is finally on the table, the food-as-medicine movement has gone mainstream, and consumers aren't just asking what's wrong with our food – they're asking what to do about it. The cracks in the system are no longer invisible, and neither are the solutions.

"This isn't just about what's wrong with our food system, it's about why it's wrong and who benefits from keeping it that way," said Mark Hyman, MD. "This book names names, connects the dots, and exposes how the system was designed to protect power and profits instead of public health. And now, with the new Digital Action Guide, readers don't just learn the truth, they get a detailed roadmap to take back their health one meal at a time."

Key takeaways from Food Fix: Uncensored include:

The U.S. food system isn't broken, it's working exactly as designed: to generate profit from chronic disease and environmental destruction.

Highly processed foods are precision-engineered to hijack biology, create addiction, and fuel lifelong dependence, especially in children.

More than 93 percent of Americans now show signs of metabolic dysfunction, leaving the nation vulnerable.

Science, guidelines, and even health institutions have been compromised by industry money and influence.

Chronic disease is not inevitable – it's the predictable outcome of narrative control, lobbying, and policy.

Fixing food is the lever for fixing climate, healthcare concerns, and our collective future.

Blending investigative reporting with cutting-edge nutritional science, Food Fix: Uncensored makes the case that America's health crisis isn't accidental – it's strategic. Mark Hyman, MD shows how highly processed foods, industry-funded science, and compromised dietary guidelines have fueled epidemics of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disease. He argues that this is not the result of personal failure, but policy failure by design, featuring firsthand testimony from doctors, farmers, scientists, and whistleblowers who have seen the system fail real people.

With its combination of evidence, exposure, and tangible solutions, Food Fix: Uncensored offers a roadmap for anyone ready to understand the forces behind America's food crisis – and help build something better.

About Mark Hyman, MD

Mark Hyman, MD, is a physician and leading expert on how food, lifestyle, and environment influence chronic disease, aging, and well-being. He is a co-founder and the Chief Medical Officer of Function Health and the founder and Chairman of the Food Fix Campaign, dedicated to transforming our food and agriculture system through policy. He is the host of one of the leading health podcasts, The Dr. Hyman Show, and the author of twenty books, fifteen of which were bestsellers.

