Mark J. Ferrer Joins Blue Ridge Networks Board of Directors

Mark Ferrer joins Blue Ridge Networks' Board of Directors following retirement at Citrix Corporation. Tweet this

"I am excited to work with Blue Ridge to support its rapid growth," stated Mr. Ferrer. "With the continued escalation of malicious threats, particularly for critical infrastructure, coupled with the persistent vulnerabilities in enterprise networks, the utility of Blue Ridge solutions has never been greater. Deploying Blue Ridge's Zero Breach™ solutions are a responsible decision for any enterprise seeking to immediately address its zero trust cybersecurity needs."

About Blue Ridge® Networks, Inc. (www.blueridgenetworks.com). Blue Ridge's goal is to serve its customers to help them achieve their goal - Zero Breach™. The company's patented breach prevention cybersecurity solutions "cyber-cloak" critical assets, data-in-transit, and processes to provide "pre" incident protection eliminating protection lag and risk of breach from known and unknown persistent vulnerabilities in a zero trust ecosystem. LinkGuard® network access virtual and cyber-physical solutions protect network assets and data-in-transit. EdgeGuard® user access solutions deliver secure virtual network access for a distributed workforce. AppGuard® endpoint and server autonomous "pre" detection software protects computing processes from ransomware and other malicious zero day exploits. In 20+ years of successfully delivering resilient, compatible, and efficient protection of critical IT/OT operations for government and industry customers there has been no reported breach of the company's solutions - ever. For more information, please visit www.blueridgenetworks.com, or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Blue Ridge Networks

Related Links

http://www.blueridgenetworks.com

