Mark J. Newfield, CFP® Launches Bleakley Financial Group of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark J. Newfield, CFP®, RICP®, has joined Bleakley Financial Group as a Partner and Wealth Advisor, launching a Virginia affiliate in the city of Richmond. Newfield is the 12th new member to affiliate with Bleakley and 7th new office location to open in the last 18 months.

Newfield and his team, including Angela Lessor, CFP® (Wealth Advisor) and Melissa Clark (Director of Planning, Client Relationship Manager, LPL Financial), operate a planning and behavior focused wealth practice serving entrepreneurs, business executives and affluent families throughout Virginia and across the country.

Says Newfield, "The decision to launch Bleakley Financial Group of Virginia was based on the needs of our clients. Aligning with a group where the focus is on planning, allows us to better optimize outcomes for our clients. The vision of Bleakley - along with the advisor support model they have built – align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We are thrilled to welcome Mark, Angela and Melissa to the Bleakley team. We have no doubt that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Mark and his team in the years ahead."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "We never lose sight of the fact that cultural fit is critical in order for these types of partnerships to thrive. Spending time with Mark and his team gave us the confidence that they share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement. With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Mark to execute on those values and be more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're excited to partner with the Newfield team to launch the Bleakley Virginia office and stand ready to support their future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

CONTACT:

Vincent Nauheimer

973-575-4180

[email protected]

Paige Bishop

240-888-9933

[email protected]

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.bleakley.com/

