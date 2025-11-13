Mark King Joins Pivot > as Sr. Advisor in the HALO Executive Advisory Team

Renowned former CEO of Taco Bell, TaylorMade, and adidas North America joins Pivot > to help CEOs lead through transformation.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot >, a leading financial advisory firm specializing in strategic, operational, and restructuring solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark King as a Sr. Advisor in its HALO executive advisory team, an elite group of former CEOs and senior executives who counsel leaders navigating complex or high-stakes challenges.

King brings more than four decades of leadership experience, driving transformation at some of the world's most recognizable brands. As CEO of Xponential Fitness, Taco Bell, TaylorMade, and President of adidas North America, Mark built a reputation for bold leadership, creative problem-solving, and cultures that thrive on innovation and accountability.

As part of the HALO team, he will work directly with CEOs to help them confront critical inflection points—reigniting growth, strengthening culture, and realigning strategy when it matters most.

"Mark's leadership philosophy aligns perfectly with Pivot's mission," said Lance Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Pivot >. "He's been in the seat, led through disruption, and built winning cultures. That perspective will be invaluable to the CEOs we support through HALO."

Pivot > is known for its hands-on approach to business transformation, assigning senior operators to every engagement and partnering closely with management, boards, and investors to achieve lasting outcomes. HALO—short for High Altitude, Low Opening—extends that model into the executive suite, providing confidential, peer-level advisory for CEOs navigating sensitive or high-impact decisions.

Reflecting on his new role, King emphasized the shared values that drew him to Pivot >. "Joining Pivot > and the HALO team feels like a natural next step," said Mark King. "I've spent my career leading companies through change, and what I've learned is that transformation starts with people—how they're inspired, empowered, and united around a common purpose. I'm excited to bring that experience to the incredible team at Pivot > and work alongside leaders facing their most defining moments."

For more information about Pivot > and the HALO team, visit www.pivotgrp.com/halo-ceo-support.

SOURCE Pivot Group