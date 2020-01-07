Mark Knight Appointed to IAM USA's Executive Committee

Knight has worked both as a utility employee in the United Kingdom and the U.S. and as a consultant for utilities and other clients in the electric supply industry. From distribution, transmission, metering and systems integration to deregulation, grid modernization and interoperability, to asset management, risk management, resilience, and transactive energy, Knight draws on his experience to find new ways to create value for clients.

"Mark has been working in the energy and utility industries for more than three decades and he's widely respected for developing proactive asset management strategies," says Chris Underwood, vice president of 1898 & Co. "I can't think of anyone better suited to join IAM USA's Executive Committee than Mark."

Knight has been an active member of IAM since 2013 and has participated in several IAM teams to develop asset management guidelines. During his term as Director of Projects, Knight will serve as the liaison between IAM USA and IAM's Global Knowledge Committee. In this role, he will oversee IAM USA's contribution to the global body of knowledge by engaging with members and seeking USA input on global projects, as well as establishing project management oversight for the delivery of USA-led knowledge.

"I've been a member of the IAM since 2013 and I'm honored to be appointed to the USA Executive Committee," Knight says. "I have enjoyed working with the IAM on asset management guidelines and am excited to be working with the other committee members and with other IAM chapters to help grow the organization and help its members."

Knight is also chairman emeritus of the GridWise Architecture Council (GWAC), a group formed by the U.S. Department of Energy to promote and enable interoperability among the many entities that interact with the nation's electric power system. He also chairs the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Transactive Energy Working Group, and serves on SEPA's Advisory Council.

