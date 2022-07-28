MARK KNOPFLER THE STUDIO ALBUMS 2009-2018

9 LP VINYL/6 CD BOX SET & DIGITAL HD/SD TO BE RELEASED ON OCTOBER 7, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Knopfler - The Studio Albums 2009-2018, a 9 LP vinyl/6 CD boxset & digital SD/HD, will be released on October 7 by UMe/EMI, gathering together the second half of his solo songbook with his more recent studio albums, to add to last year's '96 – 2007 collection. The box will include Get Lucky (2009), Privateering (2012), Tracker (2015), and his latest release Down The Road Wherever (2018) plus a collection of studio b-sides and bonus tracks and two previously unreleased songs – "Back In The Day" and "Precious Voice From Heaven."  The audio quality has been overseen by the original mastering engineer Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering, while vinyl was cut by Bernie Grundman. You can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

"The Mark Knopfler songbook, since the Dire Straits years, is literally and pleasingly all over the map, and yet without any sense of an album being a miscellany – being merely the next thing Mark Knopfler comes up with.  Cohesion seems instinctual to him, both as a writer and a guitar player.  He has his subjects, as any writer luckily will – youth and aging (often his own), the working grind, the demi-monde, the louche, wandering life of the road, women and love, history, literature, The North of England, Geordie issues.  All of these preoccupations get fused into songs – melodies, stories (always stories), settings, characters, dictions, breathtaking guitar virtuosity burning hot from within – which seem always to come round to being about seeking grace; a real-time, minor key, on-the-ground grace.  And also frequently about not finding it."
Richard Ford

Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer, and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as the leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era including "Sultans Of Swing," "Money For Nothing," "Romeo And Juliet," and "Walk Of Life." Dire Straits last toured in 1992 and Mark set off on a new path as a solo artist. In the ensuing years, Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to sell out tours across the globe with his band, delighting audiences wherever he goes. Over the years, Mark has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit To Brooklyn, and Wag The Dog, and has played and recorded with many artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Tina Turner, Randy Newman, and the late Chet Atkins.

The new live musical version of Local Hero, with new music and lyrics by Mark, will be staged at Chichester Festival Theatre from October 8November 19, 2022.

Mark KnopflerThe Studio Albums 2009-2018 will be available in two physical formats – 9LP and 6CD – and a digital equivalent in both SD and HD. 

Format:                                 9LP Boxset

9LP collection pressed on 180g black vinyl and housed in a rigid outer slipcase.
Includes 5 embossed art prints of each of the original covers.

LP 1 & 2: Get Lucky
LP 3 & 4: Privateering
LP 5 & 6: Tracker
LP 7 & 8: Down The Road Wherever
LP 9: Back In The Day: The Bonus Tracks 2009-2018

LP Track List

Get Lucky – LP 1 &2:

Side One

  1. Border Reiver
  2. Hard Shoulder
  3. You Can't Beat The House
  4. Before Gas And TV

Side Two

  1. Monteleone
  2. Cleaning My Gun
  3. The Car Was The One
  4. Remembrance Day

Side Three

  1. Get Lucky
  2. So Far From The Clyde
  3. Piper To The End

Side Four: Even Luckier – Extra Tracks

  1. Early Bird
  2. Time In The Sun
  3. Pulling Down The Ride     
  4. Home Boy     
  5. Good As Gold 

Privateering  – LP 3 & 4:

Side One

  1. Redbud Tree
  2. Haul Away
  3. Don't Forget Your Hat
  4. Privateering
  5. Miss You Blues

Side Two:

  1. Corned Beef City
  2. Go, Love
  3. Hot Or What
  4. Yon Two Crows
  5. Seattle

Side Three:

  1. Kingdom Of Gold
  2. Got To Have Something
  3. Radio City Serenade
  4. I Used To Could
  5. Gator Blood

Side Four:

  1. Bluebird
  2. Dream Of The Drowned Submariner
  3. Blood And Water
  4. Today Is Okay
  5. After The Beanstalk

Tracker – LP 5 & 6:

Side One

  1. Laughs And Jokes And Drinks And Smokes
  2. Basil
  3. River Towns
  4. Skydiver

Side Two

  1. Mighty Man
  2. Broken Bones
  3. Long Cool Girl

Side Three

  1. Lights Of Taormina
  2. Silver Eagle
  3. Beryl
  4. Wherever I Go 

Side Four:

  1. .38 Special
  2. My Heart Has Never Changed 
  3. Terminal Of Tribute To
  4. Heart Of Oak 
  5. Time Will End All Sorrow
  6. Oklahoma Ponies

Down The Road Wherever – LP 7 & 8:

Side One

  1. Trapper Man
  2. Back On The Dance Floor
  3. Nobody's Child
  4. Nobody Does That

Side Two

  1. Good On You Son
  2. Floating Away
  3. One Song At A Time
  4. Heavy Up

Side Three

  1. Slow Learner
  2. Just A Boy Away From Home
  3. My Bacon Roll
  4. When You Leave

Side Four

  1. Matchstick Man
  2. Drovers' Road
  3. Every Heart In The Room
  4. Don't Suck Me In
  5. Sky And Water

Back In The Day: The Bonus Tracks 2009-2018 – LP 9:

Side One:

  1. Occupation Blues
  2. River Of Grog        
  3. Follow The Ribbon
  4. Your Perfect Song

Side Two: 

  1. Precious Voice From HeavenPREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
  2. Back In The Day – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
  3. Rear View Mirror
  4. Pale Imitation

Format:                                 6CD Boxset

6CD collection in a clamshell-style box.
Original studio albums are housed in gatefold sleeves with lyric sheets.
Bonus disc in single sleeve wallet with lyrics insert.
Plus 5 art cards

Mark Knopfler – The Studio Albums 2009-2018 will be released on October 7, 2022.
You can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE:

www.markknopfler.com

