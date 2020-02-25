Mark Knopfler to Host The British Grove Broadcast, Exclusive New Show on SiriusXM's Volume Channel

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Mark Knopfler, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, will host The British Grove Broadcast, a new music radio program exclusively on SiriusXM's Volume channel 106.

Broadcasting from Knopfler's British Grove Studios in West London, The British Grove Broadcast will feature Knopfler playing some of his favorite music—from early roots, blues, rock n' roll to up-and-comers—hand-selected from his personal and extensive record collection. This weekly one-hour show will celebrate Knopfler's love of radio, influential artists and music discovery as he introduces audiences to tracks that they may not have heard before. With each program, audiences will be treated to Knopfler's musical knowledge and share in his joy of all kinds of music.

Describing his new SiriusXM show, Knopfler said: "I've tried not to make my choices too obvious and avoided the mega-hits. I hope people might make a discovery or two, but there's so much good music out there I've had to leave out mountains of it. It's been tricky, but fun all the way."

"Having Mark take us on his personal journey of music discovery—from the comfort of his own London studios—is a special addition to our Volume channel," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "He is a true modern guitar hero and his work as a songwriter and producer has such tremendous range. With that rich and varied background, each show will be a treat for our listeners as Mark curates and comments on his extraordinary range of selections."

SiriusXM subscribers can catch The British Grove Broadcast beginning Wednesday, March 4 at 9pm ET on Volume (channel 106), the channel devoted to the discussion of, and passion for, music. Listeners can find The British Grove Broadcast on Volume every Wednesday night at 9pm ET where they'll hear tracks from artists such as Sharon Van Etten, Yo La Tengo, Jenny O., Bob Dylan, John Prine, Joni Mitchell and Los Lobos, among others. Pandora will also release special playlists echoing the music and themes of The British Grove Broadcast.

British Grove Studios, established in 2005, is Knopfler's state-of-the-art recording studio complex, named after its location in London's Chiswick neighborhood. Knopfler has recorded five solo albums at British Grove Studios including his latest album, Down The Road Wherever, as well as various projects and a film soundtrack. Artists who have recorded at British Grove Studios include the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, The Who, Nick Cave, Sting, Kaiser Chiefs and Goldfrapp, among others.

Knopfler is one of the most celebrated British guitar heroes to emerge in the late 1970's and 1980's. He first rose to fame as the lead singer and guitarist of Dire Straits and went on to launch his solo career in 1983. He is a producer, songwriter, film composer and guitarist. In addition to 2018's Down The Road Wherever, recent studio albums include Privateering (2012) All The Roadrunning, a duets album with Emmylou Harris (2006), and Shangri-La (2004).

