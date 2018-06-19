The announcement came last Thursday at a black-tie gala at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia. The winners were selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and regional business leaders.

"It is a true honor to accept the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award," said CEO Mark L. Rockefeller. "At StreetShares, our goal is to breathe new life into the American Dream by providing small business owners in the military community with innovative financial solutions. This honor is a result of our entire team's dedication and passion for the special community we serve."

The regional win means the StreetShares' founders are now eligible for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be announced in California on Nov. 10. Founded in 1986, the national awards program recognizes top entrepreneurs in all 50 states, in more than 60 countries, and is considered the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. Regional winners will go on to compete in various categories such as retail and consumer products, technology, energy, real estate, digital media, financial services, and more. Past recipients of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Starbucks' Howard Schultz, and Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

For more information about StreetShares and its founders, contact Jeslyn Stiles at jstiles@streetshares.com or visit us here.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-l-rockefeller-and-mickey-konson-from-streetshares-named-ernst--young-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-award-winners-300668619.html

SOURCE StreetShares