Mark Lanier, Lanier Law Firm Named Among Nation's Best by Prestigious Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession

News provided by

The Lanier Law Firm

07 Jun, 2023, 15:32 ET

"He's the best trial lawyer I've ever seen" says one fellow attorney

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, is one of only seven attorneys named as "Star Individuals" in the top tier of Trial Lawyers in the nation by the 2023 edition of the elite Chambers USA legal directory.

The firm, which Mr. Lanier founded in 1990 and has grown to more than 50 attorneys, is one of only 11 firms in the nation recognized by Chambers in the top ranking for representing plaintiffs in Product Liability claims, and Mr. Lanier is the only "Star Individual" named in that practice area.  

One of the profession's most respected and comprehensive guides, the publication's team of more than 200 researchers conducts in-depth assessments and thousands of interviews each year, emphasizing client feedback in making its selections.   

In one of those interviews conducted by Chambers, a fellow attorney said of Mr. Lanier: "He is the best trial lawyer I have ever seen; he pushes the envelope and I have never seen anyone with more or better trial skills."

Another interviewee noted: "Mark is an excellent trial lawyer. He really is a student of juries and does an incredible job talking to them and presenting to them." 

In addition to the national rankings, Mr. Lanier is listed in the Texas rankings for Litigation: Trial Lawyers and General Commercial Litigation.  

Cumulatively, Mr. Lanier has garnered almost $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career. This work has involved representing clients in individual, class action and multidistrict litigation involving business, product liability, personal injury and intellectual property disputes.   

About the Lanier Law Firm 
For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com   

Contact:
J.D. Cargill
713-659-5200 
[email protected]   

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Also from this source

Navarro College and Coach Accused of Attempting to Cover up Sexual Assault

Lanier Law Firm Responds to Proposed Plan to Resolve Talc Litigation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.