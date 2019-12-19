Mark Lanier Named to Lawdragon's Elite List of Legal Legends for 2019

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, has been selected to the class of Lawdragon Legends for 2019. The annual listing by the legal industry publication honors attorneys who have been named to the Lawdragon 500 list of top lawyers for 10 years.

The 30 lawyers on this year's list include two Supreme Court justices; lawyers who represent both plaintiffs and defendants in complex business and personal injury litigation; counsel who routinely handle corporate transactions involving billions of dollars; and practice leaders focusing on everything from high-profile book deals to serious human rights violations.

"No plaintiff lawyer has been more dominant winning the biggest trials over the past decade from talcum powder to hip implants – all while still teaching Sunday school," Lawdragon wrote.

In 2018, Mr. Lanier led a trial team that won a record $4.69 billion verdict from Johnson & Johnson for 22 women who developed ovarian cancer after using the company's talcum powder products. In 2016 and 2017, the firm won two judgments totaling nearly $2 billion against J&J and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics for injuries caused by defective hip implants.

Mr. Lanier is currently co-lead counsel for plaintiffs pursuing claims against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of dangerous opioid-based medications in federal multidistrict litigation. In addition, the firm is actively fighting for the rights of consumers by pursuing other claims involving potentially dangerous products. Those cases include:

Victims of mesothelioma caused by asbestos exposure

Cancer victims exposed to the herbicide Roundup

Users of JUUL and similar e-cigarette products

Women who suffered severe complications from transvaginal surgical mesh

Residents exposed to toxic groundwater

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, and personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by the National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

