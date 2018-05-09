Mark Lanier Ranked among Nation's Top Trial Lawyers by Chambers USA

Highly regarded as "an elite plaintiffs' lawyer capable of handling highly complex products liability cases as part of his wider commercial litigation practice," Mr. Lanier is described by fellow attorneys interviewed by Chambers researchers as "a formidable adversary," and "a force without question," a "master trial lawyer" and "a very gifted communicator."

In the past two years, Mr. Lanier was lead trial counsel in three landmark verdicts in Texas federal court on behalf of multiple victims of metal-on-metal hip implants manufactured by Depuy Pinnacle, a division of Johnson & Johnson. In each highly complicated case, Mr. Lanier clearly presented complex evidence that persuaded jurors to conclude that the artificial hips manufactured by the defendants were defective and that company officials were aware of the flaws and failed to warn the public.

Mr. Lanier serves on the plaintiffs' executive committee pursuing multi-district litigation against manufacturers and distributors of addictive opioid painkillers on behalf of local, county and regional governments. He achieved a significant settlement from the Remington Arms Company and holds a leadership position with the plaintiffs' committee in resolving litigation against the manufacturer for faulty trigger mechanisms that have led to hundreds of serious injuries.

The Lanier Law Firm is currently pursuing proposed federal class-action litigation against the credit reporting agency Equifax for its 2017 data breach affecting roughly 143 million Americans and against pharmaceutical giant Mylan seeking damages for consumers victimized by the company's controversial price increases for EpiPen injectors.

The exclusive Chambers listing identifies law firms and lawyers who demonstrate the top technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. The Chambers USA guide is based on thousands of attorney and client interviews. Visit Mr. Lanier's Chambers profile at https://www.chambersandpartners.com/USA/person/290749/w-mark-lanier.

The Chambers ranking is just the latest honor for Mr. Lanier, who earlier this year was inducted as president of the National Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organization of top litigators committed to the highest ethical standards and ideals.

With offices in Houston, Oklahoma City, New York and Los Angeles, The Lanier Law Firm is committed to addressing client concerns with effective and innovative solutions in courtrooms across the country. The firm is composed of outstanding trial attorneys with decades of experience handling cases involving pharmaceutical liability, asbestos exposure, commercial litigation, product liability, maritime law, and sports and entertainment law. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

