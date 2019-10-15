Mark Lanier Selected Among National Law Journal's 2019 Winning Litigators

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally known trial lawyer Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, has been selected to The National Law Journal's list of Winning Litigators for 2019 for securing jury verdicts in the billions of dollars on behalf of victims of dangerous products.

Last year, Mr. Lanier led a trial team that won a record $4.69 billion verdict from Johnson & Johnson for 22 women who developed ovarian cancer after using the company's talcum powder products. Jurors found that J&J failed to warn consumers that cancer-causing asbestos had been detected in the powder.

In 2016 and 2017, the Lanier Law Firm won two judgments totaling nearly $2 billion against J&J and its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics for injuries caused by defective metal-on-metal hip implants.

Currently, the firm is actively fighting for the rights of consumers by pursuing other claims involving potentially dangerous products. Those cases include:

Users of JUUL and similar e-cigarette products who experienced serious health problems

Victims of mesothelioma caused by asbestos exposure

Cancer victims whose illness may have been caused by the herbicide Roundup

Standing with consumers as well as local and state governments who seek justice in the face of the opioid crisis.

Women who suffered severe complications from transvaginal surgical mesh

Residents exposed to toxic groundwater

The National Law Journal's annual list honors trial lawyers who have secured significant victories, such as substantial damage awards, setting a legal precedent or overcoming an unfriendly jurisdiction.

Mr. Lanier and fellow honorees will be recognized at The National Law Journal Legal Awards in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 30.

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, and personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

