Mark Leibovich to unpack perilous power of the NFL at National Press Club Headliners Event October 9

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Times Magazine's chief national correspondent Mark Leibovich has enjoyed a lengthy and successful career covering the political circus that is our nation's capital – but behind the bylines and the campaign coverage, Leibovich harbored a dark secret: he was a born and bred New England Patriots fan… who longed to turn his critical eye on America's other great spectacle/sport – professional football.

When his idol Tom Brady finally returned one of his many calls back in 2014, Leibovich's low-key obsession became the focus of a "four-year odyssey" into the belly of the "big game." On Tuesday, October 9, Leibovich will share his new book "Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times," at a National Press Club Headliners Book Event.

This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Club's conference rooms, and will feature a discussion with the author, an audience question-and-answer session, and a book signing. There will be a cash beer bar in the room, as well as complimentary game-day snacks for attendees. Tickets are $5 for National Press Club members and $10 for the general public. When purchasing tickets for this event online, buyers will also have the option of purchasing copies of the book at check-out. To purchase tickets and copies of the book, please click here.

Books will also be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds from book sales will benefit the non-profit affiliate of the Club, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, so we kindly ask that you leave all outside books and memorabilia at home.

About the Author



Mark Leibovich is the chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine and a contributing political analyst for CBS. Prior to joining the magazine, he was a political correspondent serving The Times's Washington bureau, where he covered the 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, the Obama presidency and the overall Washington political scene. Leibovich worked at The Washington Post for 10 years and The San Jose Mercury News for three years before joining the staff of The Times in 2006. He is the author of three books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller "This Town: Two Parties and a Funeral – Plus Plenty of Valet Parking! – in America's Gilded Capital."

