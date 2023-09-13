Mark Ley Joins Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica as Director of Marketing

News provided by

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

13 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Mr. Ley returns to Four Seasons during an exciting time for the Resort, as it undergoes lifestyle renovations. 

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica announced the appointment of Mark Ley as Director of Marketing. In his role, Mark will lead the Sales and Marketing division as the property undergoes lifestyle renovations and repositioning as the most elite coastal destination in Latin America.

Continue Reading
Mark Ley, Director of Marketing
Mark Ley, Director of Marketing

Mark joins the Peninsula Papagayo team from Alila Ventana Big Sur in California where he spent the past couple of years as Area Director of Sales and Marketing leading the Marketing and sales efforts. A longtime luxury hospitality leader, Mark has been involved in sales and marketing for brands such as Auberge, Alila and Four Seasons since 2007 and will bring a strong background and wealth of knowledge withing this category.

No stranger to Four Seasons, he previously led the sales and marketing team at Four Seasons Hualalai for nearly four years until the end of 2021. In this role Mark was a pivotal player in repositioning of the Hawaiian resort which led to excellent year on year growth in ADR and RevPar during his tenure.

Mark is a strong leader who has consistently developed successful marketing strategies through a creative hands-on approach. He is a firm believer that successful strategies lie in the balance between the art that is marketing and the science that is data and analytics.

As the resort embarks on a three-month enhancement to debut lifestyle renovations with the addition of Virador Beach Club and Wellness Shala alongside the transformation of Kids For All Seasons and a sustainable golf course.

An artist at heart, Mark can often be found with a camera in hand or close to the ocean. A family man, Mark is married to Marissa and along with daughter, Kirra they love to travel and explore. In their free time they can be found hiking, exploring a local flea market for hidden treasures, and discovering great new restaurants. With surfing one of his major passions Costa Rica will work out to be a perfect fit for Mark and his family.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Also from this source

Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, located on Costa Rica's North Pacific coast, will undergo a multi-million-dollar enhancement project to debut in Fall 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.