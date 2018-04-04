Mark Licari joins CereVasc, LLC as Vice President of Operations, Deep Manufacturing Experience Added to the Team

"We are delighted to have Mark join our team. I have worked along side Mark for more than 20 years and his drive and attention to detail are a perfect match for our stage of development as we move the eShunt System™ into manufacturing. Mark's immediate mission is to manage that transition to manufacturing in anticipation of the first human use of the eShunt System™ planned for later this year," said Dan Levangie, President & C.E.O. of CereVasc, LLC.

"While it's still early in the development of this technology, we believe we have the potential to transform the treatment of patients who deal with the shortcomings of our current, 60-year-old open surgical approach and Mark is an important addition to our very focused team," Mr. Levangie continued.

About CereVasc, LLC

CereVasc, LLC is a medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Their first product, the eShunt System™ is an endovascular cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt and associated delivery componentry designed to avoid the need for invasive surgery, general anesthesia and hospitalization associated with the current surgical treatment of communicating hydrocephalus using ventriculo-peritoneal shunts.

