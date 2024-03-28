Mark Lindquist Law: Victim Sues for Sexual Assault on Plane

Delta Air Lines Employee Pled Guilty in Criminal Case

SEATTLE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today aviation attorney Mark Lindquist filed a lawsuit on behalf of a victim of an in-flight sexual assault committed by a Delta Air Lines employee.

Delta and its employee Duane Brick are defendants in the suit, which was filed in King County, Washington.

On March 20, 2023, the victim was returning home from a Taylor Swift concert in Phoenix, Arizona, on a Delta Air Lines flight. Mr. Brick, an adult male in his fifties, sat next to her. She smelled alcohol on his breath.

While the plane was en route to Seattle, the victim fell asleep. Mr. Brick put his hand under her shirt and placed her hand on his crotch.

According to Mr. Brick's guilty plea to criminal charges, "Duane Brick took the Victim's hand and placed it on his crotch for several minutes. Duane Brick then put his hand under the Victim's shirt, touching her bare breasts."

After the victim woke up and realized she was being sexually assaulted, Mr. Brick went to the restroom. He was visibly intoxicated and left behind empty airline alcohol bottles.

According to the lawsuit, both a witness and the victim reported the sexual assault to flight attendants. Mr. Brick was still allowed to return to his seat next to the victim. After approximately 15 minutes, flight attendants finally moved the perpetrator to a different seat.

In 2023, the Seattle Times reported a "disturbing uptick" in sexual assaults on planes. An agent with the FBI said most in-flight sexual assaults occur when the victim is asleep.

"Everyone should feel safe to fall asleep on a plane without the risk of being groped and sexually assaulted," Lindquist said. "Airlines can and should do more to stop these gross violations."

Upon landing in Seattle, the victim reported the sexual assault. The United States Attorney's Office charged Mr. Brick with Abusive Sexual Contact. He pled guilty on March 5, 2024.

Lindquist's lawsuit alleges Negligence, Gross Negligence, Assault and Battery.

"As a common carrier, Delta owes the highest duty of care and has a legal duty to provide airline passengers, including the Plaintiff, with a safe flight that is free from unauthorized and abusive sexual contact from other passengers, including from Delta's own employees," the lawsuit states.

Further, Lindquist alleges Delta overserved alcohol to Mr. Brick, failed to adequately train employees on how to prevent and address sexual assaults, and failed to properly monitor the cabin and protect passengers.

Mark Lindquist Law , an aviation and personal injury firm, is located in Tacoma, Washington.

Lindquist is the former elected prosecutor for Pierce County, Washington. He represented dozens of victim families in the two crashes of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and currently represents 27 passengers in the recent door plug blowout on a Boeing Max 9.

SOURCE Mark Lindquist Law