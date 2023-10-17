Mark Lovern Joins InSilicoTrials as Chief Platform Officer

MILAN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InSilicoTrials warmly welcomes Dr. Mark Lovern in his new role as Chief Platform Officer, a move marking the company's continued commitment to leading the frontier of AI-driven innovation and simulation in life sciences.

Mark Lovern, Chief Platform Officer at InSilicoTrials
With the digital transformation revolution reshaping various industries, the role of Chief Platform Officer becomes even more pivotal. Dr. Lovern will combine his scientific knowledge with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and simulation technologies, along with an in-depth understanding of regulatory science, to drive the development of the InSilicoTrials.com platform and position it as a catalyst for hyper-accelerating life science R&D.

"Mark's extensive experience and mastery in model-informed drug development align seamlessly with our vision of revolutionizing the life sciences industry," commented Luca Emili, CEO at InSilicoTrials. "His prior achievements, combined with our groundbreaking AI and simulations platform, will surely take our capabilities to unprecedented heights," he added.

In his strategic role, Dr. Mark Lovern will employ data integration and AI to enhance predictive accuracy for compound safety and efficacy. Drawing on his extensive background and expertise in modeling tools, Dr. Lovern will contribute further to the already innovative culture at InSilicoTrials, enhancing the company's operational and innovative approaches.

Dr. Mark Lovern brings in a rich history, having 25+ years of experience in the application of model-informed drug development (MIDD).  In addition to modeling pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data across a wide variety of compounds and therapeutic areas, Mark has also taught over 50 technical training workshops on modeling tools and methodology.  His most recent therapeutic area experience has been with therapies for infectious disease, metabolic, and autoimmune disorders. Before joining InSilicoTrials as Chief Platform Officer, he had gathered extensive experience in both consultancy (Certara) and biopharma companies (GSK and UCB), contributing significantly to the field of quantitative pharmacology.  

About InSilicoTrials

InSilicoTrials specializes in leveraging AI and simulations to enhance drug and medical device development. Using in silico techniques, the company analyzes data to predict safety and efficacy of potential compounds, aiding Pharma, MedTech companies, and researchers in efficient, cost-effective advancement by minimizing extensive clinical trials. Its cloud-based platform offers advanced tools for in silico trials analyses, facilitating the integration of AI and simulation technology into development workflows.

