Mark May, #FightFlu Ambassador and 1980 Outland Trophy Winner

News provided by

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Sep 26, 2019, 13:53 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark May, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington Redskins, rolled up his sleeve for his annual flu vaccine at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) 2019 Influenza/Pneumococcal News Conference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against influenza each year.

SOURCE National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Mark May, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington Redskins, rolls up his sleeve for his annual flu vaccine at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) 2019 Influenza/Pneumococcal News Conference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against influenza each year.
Mark May, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Washington Redskins, rolls up his sleeve for his annual flu vaccine at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) 2019 Influenza/Pneumococcal News Conference. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against influenza each year.

Also from this source

US Health Officials Urge Influenza and Pneumococcal Disease...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Mark May, #FightFlu Ambassador and 1980 Outland Trophy Winner

News provided by

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Sep 26, 2019, 13:53 ET