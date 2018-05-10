Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship

"Mark is key to Noventis' rapid growth plans and we are fortunate to have him back on the leadership team," said Blair Jeffery, COO of Noventis. "Mark's payments expertise, solutions-oriented sales management and knowledge of Noventis' assets make him the right person to lead and expand our industry footprint."

McCarley served most recently at Diebold Nixdorf, where he was Senior Director of Strategic Accounts. Prior to that, McCarley served as Vice President of Sales for Noventis from 2011 to 2016 where he was instrumental in dramatically growing the business. He has previously held senior sales positions in leading payments companies like Jack Henry & Associates and Online Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

"As evidenced by Noventis' record performance in 2017, the company's shift in strategic direction has been a huge success," said McCarley. "I'm looking forward to reinvesting my experience in sales and relationship management to help Noventis more widely deliver their innovative payment network benefits of speed, efficiency and straight through processing to more partners in the months and years to come."

Noventis' 2017 achievements are supported by the company's ability to continuously deliver critical innovations to the FinTech market. Noventis technology and expertise is driving advancements in payment delivery and serving society through faster, more secure payments. Dedicated to eliminating paper, accelerating posting time and enhancing security, Noventis is implementing payment modernization without the need for integration by payment originators or the suppliers and billers in its network. The Noventis payment platform is protected by five U.S. patents.

About Noventis

Noventis develops innovative solutions to challenges around the delivery of bill and invoice payments. Its state-of-the-art payment processing platform delivers payments to an ever-growing network of billers and suppliers. Leveraging the company's patented technology, Noventis is improving speed and efficiency by eliminating paper checks and automating other functions with straight through processing (STP). For more information, visit www.noventispayments.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-mccarley-joins-noventis-as-head-of-sales--relationship-300646323.html

SOURCE Noventis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.noventispayments.com

