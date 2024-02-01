Mark McClure of GenX Capital Partners Closes $3.2MM "Cash Out" Refi for 336 Unit Development in Ft Myers

News provided by

GenX Capital Partners, LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

Creative cash-out allows experienced sponsor to recap investors while finalizing $87 million construction schedule

MIAMI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance Development Group was able secure a $3.2 million "cash-out" refinance on their fully approved, 336-unit development in Ft. Myers, FL set to break ground late 2024. Mark McClure of GenX Capital Partners underwrote the financing with one of their private equity partners out of Boca Raton FL.

Continue Reading
GenX Capital Partners
GenX Capital Partners

"The client has vast experience, a strong and lengthy track record of success and more importantly all pieces are in place to break ground at summer's end. Furthermore, GenX Capital Partners has underwritten and received a commitment for $28.5 million in ground lease proceeds from one of our partner funds towards the $87 million project, so we see this cash-out bridge as a no-brainer for the client, allowing them to use these funds to recap investors while they prepare to begin construction", McClure stated.

About GenX Capital Partners

GenX Capital Partners, headquartered in Miami, Florida, and Portland, Maine, is led by Managing Director Mark McClure and CFO Paula Wallem, who also head up GenX Hotel Capital, their hospitality lending and investing arm. The firm consistently closes over $100 million annually in debt and equity financing for top-tier, "best in class" real estate developers. As experienced developers themselves, they currently have over $150 million in ongoing projects in New England, Florida, and Texas, with additional plans for hospitality acquisitions in the Tuscany region of Italy in the summer of 2024. Two projects at the forefront and in development for GenX Capital Partners is The Mark at Cumberland Foreside (http://www.TheMarkCumberland.com) a 45 unit condo development just outside Portland, Maine and Luxury Motor Toys, their 40 unit, high-end auto storage condo development set to break ground summer of 2024 in Gorham, Maine (http://www.LuxuryMotorToys.com)

The firm is currently seeking to finance bridge deals for self-storage, multifamily, retail and hospitality with minimum check sizes of $10 million and select equity deals in the same asset classes with check sizes of $10+ million. For more information contact Mark McClure at 214-417-1218 or [email protected]

CRE debt and equity investor and developer for multifamily, hospitality, retail and industrial projects nationwide.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GenX Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

Luxury Vehicle Condos Coming To Maine

Luxury Vehicle Condos Coming To Maine

Developer Mark McClure, managing director for real estate investment firm GenX Capital Partners (http://www.GenXCP.com), is set to transform the...
Developer Mark McClure, GenX Capital Partners to Co-Develop the $40 Million Azul El Paso

Developer Mark McClure, GenX Capital Partners to Co-Develop the $40 Million Azul El Paso

Mark McClure, Managing Director of GenX Capital Partners (http://www.GenXCP.com), a leading commercial real estate developer and debt/equity...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.