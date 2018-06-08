Mark O'Connor Band Releases New Single "In My Blood" Featuring Zac Brown

"In My Blood" is the result of what happens when we come together to celebrate music, inspiration, love and passing these good things down to the next generation. Truly a family affair, this uplifting song was co-written by my son Forrest," said band leader Mark O'Connor.

The single showcases the depth of talent within the musical family, while incorporating a strong vocal finish from Brown.

"The Mark O'Connor Band is the real deal. Mark is a musical genius and has been a pioneer in the bluegrass and Americana community. He has collaborated across so many different genres, while still being recognized in his own stratosphere for his conquering of the fiddle, and that is something I truly admire. Now together with his whole band he's really found his niche and it's exciting to hear the sound they're creating together," said Brown.

"In My Blood" is available for download today on iTunes and the official music video can be viewed here.

ABOUT MARK O'CONNOR BAND

The Mark O'Connor Band is the product of Mark O'Connor's imagination – one that has served him well over the course of his four-decade professional career. A former child prodigy and national champion on the fiddle, guitar, and mandolin, Mark has won numerous GRAMMYs and CMA Awards. He has appeared on hundreds of commercial country albums, performed everything from original violin concertos to swing and jazz while collaborating with the likes of Johnny Cash, Wynton Marsalis, Dolly Parton and Yo-Yo Ma.

Together with his wife Maggie, son Forrest, daughter-in-law Kate, National Flatpick Guitar Champion Joe Smart and double bassist/old-time banjoist Geoff Saunders, the Mark O'Connor Band is energizing the Americana genre. Their dynamic performances feature compelling arrangements, virtuosic solos and tight vocal harmonies. With a No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Bluegrass Albums chart and a GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their debut record, Coming Home, the Mark O'Connor Band will open for Zac Brown Band at several stops along their Down The Rabbit Hole Live: 2018 tour this summer and is charting a path for success.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-oconnor-band-releases-new-single-in-my-blood-featuring-zac-brown-300662405.html

SOURCE Mark O'Connor Band