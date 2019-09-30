Mark Okada to Retire from Highland Capital Management

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Management, L.P. announced today that co-founder Mark Okada is retiring from the firm, stepping down from his fulltime role at the end of 2019. Okada will assume a senior advisory role through the end of the year to support transition activities. He will retain his ownership stake following his retirement from the firm. Highland president James Dondero, who founded the firm with Okada, will continue to oversee the management of Highland and all affiliated businesses, and will take over as co-chief investment officer following Okada's retirement.

Dondero and Okada founded Highland in 1993 and grew the firm into the multibillion-dollar investment platform that it is today. A pioneer in the credit market, Highland evolved under their leadership, building on the founders' expertise in alternative credit and value-based approach to expand into other asset classes and investment strategies.

"We are grateful to Mark for his service, his performance, his leadership, and his personality," said Dondero. "Over our 30-year partnership, we built a lasting business that has been tested by multiple credit cycles. Mark helped shape Highland and position the firm for future growth. I look forward to working with him across our continuing endeavors."

Okada has already transitioned a number of responsibilities in recent years to senior leadership on the credit research and structured products teams, as well as to co-chief investment officer Joe Sowin, who oversees day-to-day investment activities across the Highland platform.

"I'm proud of what we have built at Highland and all we achieved for our investors, community, and industry," said Okada. "I thank all of my Highland colleagues for their outstanding contributions and particularly Jim for his friendship and support as I begin a new phase in my career."

