Mark Olexy Joins ITE To Grow Aviation Business Within Transport Real Assets Platform

A corporate finance industry veteran, Mr. Olexy is accomplished in capital-raising and investor relations. He comes to ITE from BNP Paribas where he was Managing Director and Head of Equity Private Placements leading their transportation, aviation, and aircraft leasing capital raising initiatives. At BNP, Olexy's record of success earned his team industry accolades, including 2019 Airfinance Journal's Equity Deal of the Year and ISHKA's Best Lessor Deal of the Year. Over his 25-year career, Olexy has had executive management roles spanning Atlantic Pacific Capital, Lazard Freres & Co., and Citigroup.

ITE's Aviation business is committed to growing its aircraft portfolio through a focused strategy centered on operating partnerships with lessors, manufacturers, and servicers to provide an active transaction pipeline. Olexy contributes deep knowledge that includes longstanding aviation relationships across operators and sector investors.

"Mark is the rare balance of having both a track-record in the operating and capital-sourcing sides of an aviation market primed to soar," said Jason Koenig, Managing Partner of ITE. "He already is a natural leadership addition to our dynamic and active aviation team."

"In a post Covid environment, we have confidence in a highly focused niche aviation strategy identifying pockets of dislocation where favorable market conditions create long-term value," said Mr. Olexy. "ITE's investment platform is uniquely positioned for this moment. As the premier industrial real asset platform, we have a proven and creative approach to grow our existing aviation strategy."

About ITE Management L.P.

Founded in 2014, ITE Management is an investment firm specializing in industrial transportation assets and companies, with a critical focus on generating current yields, long-term uncorrelated returns, and positive risk characteristics. ITE Management works directly with operators to build a diversified hard asset portfolio across railcars, aircraft, containers, and barges. Its focused approach maximizes the firm's teams of experts across asset management, operating partnerships, data analysis, and risk management.

For more information, visit itemgmt.com.

SOURCE ITE Management

Related Links

itemgmt.com

