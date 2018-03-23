Mark Olsen Presents at OMNI Annual Conference

PALM BAY, Fla., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsifal Corporation: OMNI (Overseas Moving Network International) held its annual conference this week at the Four Seasons Hotel, Palm Beach, Florida from the 19th through the 22nd. OMNI invited Parsifal CEO, Mark Olsen, to an informative interview session as a pioneer and market leader in relocation technology and audits. Interviewer Nigel Saunders (Nuss Relocations) provided Mr. Olsen with a wide range of questions to learn more about Parsifal, its services and most current technologies to explore how OMNI members can operate to facilitate their processes more efficiently.

Palm Bay, FL, (March 23, 2018) - Parsifal Corporation: OMNI (Overseas Moving Network International) held its annual conference this week at the Four Seasons Hotel, Palm Beach, Florida from the 19th through the 22nd. OMNI invited Parsifal CEO, Mark Olsen, to an informative interview session as a pioneer and market leader in relocation technology and audits. Interviewer Nigel Saunders (Nuss Relocations) provided Mr. Olsen with a wide range of questions to learn more about Parsifal.

OMNI is a network of the world's finest corporate moving and relocation companies operating on every continent, based in 160 locations spanning 113 cities and 57 Countries. OMNI has worked to focus its member companies to have close working relationships with organizations such as Parsifal Corporation to ensure that the relocation process is managed as smoothly and professionally as possible for the end client. Mr Saunders stated that, "The whole audit process would run more efficiently through a better understanding of what needs to be done, as this would help our members prevent unnecessary issues from arising in the first place. We also value Parsifal's insights into the future trends and technologies developing within the moving and relocation industry."

Mark Olsen explained that Parsifal maintains a historic commitment to excellence in quality results for clients, and differentiates itself in the industry by an ongoing drive to keep positive relations between all parties, including movers. Mr. Olsen stated that, "Achieving our brand promise of exceptional accuracy, protection and fairness is possible through the use of our innovative PAS™ Technology which is further augmented by proprietary features such as AccuScan™." There was continued discussion about procurement software products such as MyReloWorks® and its new mobile app platform. In addition, ReloSnap™ which has recently begun a pilot program is a newly developed technology applying decades of auditing experience using Geolocation technology. Features include Time-stamping and GeoTagging through a mobile, multi-platform application, as well as, a new technology that remotely focuses on shipment volumes through a Parsifal feature known as VeriCube™.

Parsifal is the world's leading firm providing relocation auditing services and procurement technology, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe. Our services and products are in constant worldwide operation with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists our clients to obtain best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.

Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.

To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

For Immediate Release / Contact:

Cliff Cannon at (321) 574-8906

Email: 192265@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-olsen-presents-at-omni-annual-conference-300618488.html

SOURCE Parsifal Corporation

Related Links

http://www.parsifalcorp.com

