Mark Ostrowski Joins Atlantic Data Security as Chief Technology Officer

LOWELL, Mass., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Data Security (ADS), a leading cybersecurity consultancy and solution provider, today announces the appointment of Mark Ostrowski as Chief Technology Officer. Mark is an experienced cybersecurity expert with a background spanning industry leadership roles in engineering and sales.

Mark Ostrowski, ADS Chief Technology Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Atlantic Data Security. Having worked with him for over two decades, I have seen firsthand the impact he makes on organizations, teams, and clients. Mark brings rare depth across engineering, sales, and executive thought leadership. This is a significant moment for our company. His experience and perspective will elevate our technical vision and will make us an even stronger cybersecurity company for the clients and partners we serve," said John Overbeck, Vice President of Sales at Atlantic Data Security.

Mark joins Atlantic Data Security from Check Point Software Technologies, where he led the East US Engineering and Sales teams for over 20 years. As an evangelist and member of the Office of the CTO at Check Point Software Technologies, Mark provided thought leadership for the IT security industry, outlining the current threat landscape and helping organizations understand how they can proactively mitigate and manage risk in our world of digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

"I am incredibly excited to join ADS during this new era of cybersecurity as organizations undergo transformation and modernization of their cybersecurity programs. The IT industry is going through an Internet Evolution which is forcing a shift from traditional solutions to generative AI tools, hyperscalers and SaaS based delivery. I look forward to contributing to ADS's success, securing this transformation for our clients," said Mark.

Mark Ostrowski is an active cybersecurity educator and media contributor, frequently helping translate complex security issues into practical guidance for organizations and households alike. Mark can be contacted via Atlantic Data Security's media team at [email protected].

SOURCE Atlantic Data Security