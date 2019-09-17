Mark Pavlick Joins Bishop Fox as Head of Sales

Pavlick has over 20 years of experience in senior management sales roles, with deep expertise in global business leadership, revenue growth, M&A, and program execution. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, Pavlick was Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Rizing/Aasonn, where he developed a partner program responsible for generating significant improvement on the company's sales pipeline.

"Mark's passion for his job will help drive our current sales and contribute to the success of CAST," said Liu. "He brings an energy that will permeate the entire sales environment, and we are thrilled to have him on our team."

Bishop Fox is revolutionizing the way companies approach their offensive security with the introduction of CAST. Pavlick will play a significant role in helping clients understand the transformational difference this approach brings to cybersecurity. "Mark is the kind of strategic thinker we need to build on our already extraordinary success and to help us fully integrate our groundbreaking CAST initiative into our service offerings," added Liu.

Pavlick holds a B.S. degree in business management from Virginia Tech.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in Atlanta, GA; San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; and Barcelona, Spain.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

617-879-1511

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

SOURCE Bishop Fox

Related Links

http://www.bishopfox.com

